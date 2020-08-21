Friday the last day for qualifying families to apply for P-EBT benefits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, is a one-time benefit and offers up to $285 for every child who during the 2019-2020 school year received free or reduced-price school meals. Families with children who received SNAP food benefits in March are also eligible.

For Anna Lujan and her family, the money showed up in their account in April.

“I went ahead and checked and saw that I had more and I was like, ‘Where is this from?'” Lujan questioned.

It was an unexpected surprise, but one Lujan says she needed.

“That really did help because my kids eat like teenagers,” she said about her two kids, 3 and 5 years old.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lujan said bills began to pile up.

“When my boyfriend lost his job we just went back and everything went haywire,” she said. “Now we’re living in the family shelter.”

In Travis County, more than 70,000 people have received the Pandemic EBT. In Williamson County, just 22,000 have gotten funds. Down in Hays, a little more than 15,000 were approved.

“If y’all are able to, please do it,” Lujan said about applying. “$285 goes a long way.”

The final day to apply is Friday. Officials at the Texas Health and Human Services said they’ll issue benefits by Sept. 30. If a child is denied, they’ll send a notice to families.