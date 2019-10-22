Free workshop aims to keep Austin secure, tackle cybersecurity threats

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Cyber Security Alliance will host a free workshop on Tuesday to educate the community on the basics of cybersecurity.

“Criminals are going to exploit anyone they can exploit, whether it’s a government, a business, an individual. They want information, they want credentials, and so they’re going to try to exploit in any way they can,” Daniel Eliot, the director of education and strategic initiative at the alliance said.

The workshop will focus on cyber resiliency and go over free and low-cost resources, as well as common cybersecurity misconceptions.

Eliot said as technology continues to advance, it’s important to stay ahead of the latest threats that’s why the nonprofit teams up with ethical hackers. These are professional hackers that understand the mentality of a hacker and learn what the current threats and weaknesses are to ensure everyone is protected.

Experts then take that knowledge and pass it along to everyone from business owners and nonprofits to schools and local governments.

“The smarter ‘smart cities’ get, the more of a target they are,” Eliot said. “We are adopting all of these technologies to make running more efficient but we also have to think of the risks that that brings into running that government.”

The workshop is free but attendees must register. It starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Etchieson Ethics Center in northeast Austin.

Workshop Agenda:

8:30 – 9:00 a.m.: Registration

9:00 – 10:00 a.m.: Fireside chat with local and national experts

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Tabletop workshop where attendees will define what cybersecurity is, identify common misconceptions, learn “quick wins” to put into action now, and begin developing their own strategy for minimizing cybersecurity threats.