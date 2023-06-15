Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 15, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During a celebration commemorating when Black Americans found out slavery had officially ended, a new sense of freedom will be tied to the events this year.

That liberation is the opportunity to receive a free certification for medical marijuana.

A company called Goodblend is partnering with Leafwell, to offer this to the first eligible 75 people who stop by its Mobile Medical Marijuana Bus at the Juneteenth Festival on Saturday. It said it’s trying to support access to the medical plant for those who might not be aware it’s an option.

“We’re doing this event to help Texas residents offset the cost of medicine and introduce them to the Texas Medical Marijuana program,” Gene Tallman, president of goodblend Texas said in a press release. “We understand that during these challenging financial times, every little bit helps, and we’re hoping to help Texans achieve better health and well-being by ensuring that they have increased access to plant-based medicine. We are grateful to our partner Leafwell for making this possible.”

According to Goodblend, they’ll be conducting certifications virtually inside their bus on-site at the festival which runs from noon to 9 p.m.

This story will be updated by Multicultural Reporter Jala Washington.