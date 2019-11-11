Free legal aid clinics available to Texas veterans this week

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A report released by the Legal Services Corporation’s private attorney involvement shows Texas leads the nation in veteran households served last year.

“As we see veterans returning from war in Iraq, we have seen a rise in demand and we have Texas lawyers ready and willing to help veterans with civil legal needs, including family law matters, housing, consumer and actually sometimes having to deal with the Veterans Administration to make sure they get the benefits to which they’re entitled,” said Betty Balli Torres, executive director of the Texas Access to Justice Foundation.

Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week runs until Nov. 16.

It’s a statewide effort where legal aid programs, local bar associations, law schools and pro bono private lawyers will provide services through clinics hosted across Texas.

“Sometimes, advice is all that someone needs in order to make a difference,” she said. “If you need more than advice, you can get a referral to a legal aid lawyer who can work with you on your civil legal matter.”

The Texas Legislature set aside $6 million this legislative session to fund civil legal services for veterans. Legal aid programs in the state were able to serve more than 9,000 veterans last year.

“[The Legislature] understands the need and they understand that having a lawyer can be the difference,” Balli Torres said.

Veterans can access assistance through the hotline at (800) 622-2520, option two. There is also a free live chat at TexasLawHelp.Org.

You can find the list of Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week events here. Outside of Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week, free advice and referrals are available year round.