AUSTIN (KXAN) — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, women in central Texas can get a free breast exam Thursday morning.

The Governor’s Commission for Woman and Austin Area OBGYN host the clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the State Capitol’s Legislative Conference Center in E2.002.

You can reserve your time here.

Women of every age are invited. Doctors will give referrals if you need a diagnostic mammogram.