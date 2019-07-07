Four injured after car crash on Ben White Boulevard near I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A car crash in south Austin sent four people to the hospital Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash occurred on East Ben White Boulevard near Interstate Highway 35 at 12:12 a.m. First responders say one person was pinned in their vehicle.

One woman with critical life-threatening injuries and one man with serious injuries were taken to South Austin Medical Center. Two other women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet as to what caused the crash.