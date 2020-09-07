Foster family makes young boy’s dream comes true

(WSMV/NBC News) — The pandemic is slowing the number of calls a Tennessee organization is taking from possible foster families. More than 8,000 children are in the foster system in Tennessee waiting for that forever home, according to this story from WSMV.

One Tennessee family is sharing its story to encourage others to help in the foster system right now. This story from WSMV chronicles the friendship of Joc and Andrew.

Andrew and Joc didn’t become best friends the first day they met or even the second. On the third day, though, they began to realize something.

“We had a lot of stuff in common,” says 12-year-old Andrew.

“Games, Minecraft,” Joc quickly adds.

That’s not all. There’s also Pop Tarts. They love Pop Tarts.

Keeping up with the appetite of two pre-teen boys are Joc’s mom and dad, Kevin and Dominique Gill.

“As the years went on, they got pretty close,” Kevin Gill says. “It’s good to see that bond they have grow over the years.”

The truth is, this friendship isn’t as simple as just video games and Pop Tarts. Andrew has lived in foster care about half his life.

You can read the full story here: https://bit.ly/31Zmx7h