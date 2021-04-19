LIVE: Fort Hood unveils gate named in honor of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Nearly one year to the day after going missing at Fort Hood, Texas, U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén will be honored at the base.

On Monday, Fort Hood officials are unveiling an access gate dedicated to Guillén, who went missing April 22, 2020, before her remains were discovered along a Bell County river in July.

Suspects in the disappearance are Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, and Cecily Aguilar, his girlfriend. Robinson died by suicide in July 2020 after fleeing the base, while Aguilar face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson told Aguilar he killed Guillén by striking her in the head with a hammer on April 22. Aguilar then reportedly helped him dispose of the body, which she reportedly recognized as Guillén.

The gate dedication was announced in November and Guillén family members were involved in the designing process and will also attend the Monday ceremony.

KXAN will stream the dedication in this story, on KXAN.com, on the KXAN News Facebook page, and in the KXAN News app.