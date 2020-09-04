Fort Hood soldier dies after collapsing during physical training in late August

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A Fort Hood soldier died Wednesday after he collapsed following training on Aug. 28, military officials reported Friday.

Officials say Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, from Pinehill, New Mexico, collapsed while conducting physical fitness training and was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center on Aug. 28. He was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple the following day. He was 25 years old.

He passed away with his family by his side, officials say, and Chee’s unit leadership will continue to provide support and assistance to his family.

“Our team is devastated by the loss of Pvt. Chee. Corlton was an amazing Trooper and so full of life and potential.” said Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, commander of 2nd Bn. 12th Cav. Regt. “Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking. The entire Thunderhorse team sends our condolences to his family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Chee joined the Army in February as a tank crewman, officials say, and had been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment since July.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Officials say the incident is currently under investigation.