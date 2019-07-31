Texas DPS Chief fired after arrest on sexual assault charge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The former chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division has been fired from the department Tuesday after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault.

According to Texas DPS, John Jones, 45, was arrested after a joint operation between both the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.

The case is being investigated by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Texas Rangers and the Travis County District Attorney’s office.

Jones faces a charge of sexual assault-rape and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

According to a police report on the case, Jones through a party at his home on the 1500 block of Apple Springs Hollow in Leander. The 44-year-old victim accuses Jones of the rape while they were riding an ATV on the property. Once they reached a secluded spot, Jones assaulted her and returned to the party, according to the victim. She left with a friend afterward and went to the hospital with her mother to get a forensic test.

At the hospital, the victim was found with swelling, tears, and bruises on her groin, arms, and legs.

According to the police report, Jones told the victim “I know it’s wrong” during the assault.

The victim considered Jones a “pillar of the community” because of his position in state law enforcement, according to the report. The victim was at the party because she was a friend of Jone’s wife.