Former TCU star arrested on theft charges, latest in string of arrests

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Former Texas Christian University star quarterback and NFL player Trevone Boykin was arrested Monday on two counts of theft, Tarrant County jail records show.

The records say Boykin faces charges of property theft (between $100-$750), and it’s just the latest in a string of arrests.

Records show Boykin was arrested on Dec. 9 for theft, and on Nov. 6 for two counts of aggravated assault and tampering with a witness. One of those assaulted charges involved a weapon and a family member.

Boykin’s run-ins with law enforcement date back to when he was playing for the Horned Frogs. He was arrested after a fight outside a San Antonio bar before the 2016 Alamo Bowl against Oregon, and was subsequently suspended and did not play in the game. After the fight, he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

The next June, he pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and the assault of a peace officer charge was dropped, according to WFAA in Dallas.

Boykin last played in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016.