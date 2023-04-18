SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A former staff member of San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District was arrested Monday after he was accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to a news release from the City of San Marcos.

Carl Anthony Thompson, 26, was identified as the former educator, according to the city.

Image of Carl Anthony Thompson provided by the City of San Marcos

On Feb. 28, the school district received information regarding a “code of conduct violation with an 18-year-old student,” the release said. Thompson was immediately told to leave the campus, and the San Marcos Police Department were notified to begin an investigation, the city said.

During the initial course of the investigation, SMPD obtained evidence that Thompson and the victim began exchanging text messages in November 2022, according to the city. Furthermore, the city said inappropriate messages were shared via text and Snapchat.

Moreover, investigators also learned Thompson and the victim had “inappropriate physical contact” on two occasions in January, the release said. Thompson also told the victim to deny information about the relationship if questioned, according to the city.

SMPD obtained a warrant for Thompson’s arrest March 29. Thompson turned himself in to the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office and was booked on an official charge of an improper relationship between educator and student, which is a second-degree felony, the release said.

Thompson was released on bond, according to the city.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday.