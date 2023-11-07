ROCKDALE, Texas (KXAN) — A former Rockdale Independent School District employee turned herself into law enforcement on Tuesday for two counts “related to an inappropriate relationship with a student,” according to a news release from Rockdale ISD.

According to the district, the woman, identified as Shawnee Despain, resigned from her position on Sept. 27.

The district became aware of the allegations on Sept. 21 and took “immediate and decisive action.”

Rockdale ISD Superintendent Dr. Denise Monzingo said in the release, “The allegations, against Ms. Despain, are a grave violation of our district’s policies and code of conduct, and we take them very seriously.”

The district said it will cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation and will not comment further on the details of the case.