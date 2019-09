LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Llano County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a former deputy is currently facing a felony charge for possession of child pornography.

According to the LCSO, Steven Andrew Sifford was arrested by the Department of Public Safety on Sept. 3.

Sifford was discharged from the LCSO back in July following an arrest by the Llano Police Department. He was charged with unlawful restraint and family violence.