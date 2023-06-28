AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Mayor of Elgin, 38-year-old Christopher Cannon, pleaded guilty to a theft of property charge June 20, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The charge was a third-degree felony.

“From January 27, 2015, through August 21, 2019, Mr. Cannon, a licensed insurance agent, acquired payments from the company Baker’s Backhoe Services but failed to submit those payments to obtain insurance policies,” the DA’s office said.

Cannon was indicted in April 2022 by a Travis County grand jury and arrested by the Elgin Police Department in May 2022. According to the DA’s office, the Texas Department of Insurance investigators assisted with the arrest.

Cannon’s attorneys responded to KXAN’s request for a statement, which can be read in full below.