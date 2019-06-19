Former Bertram police chief pleads guilty to three charges

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — Former Bertram Police Chief J.J. Wilson has pleaded guilty to three charges, including two counts of official oppression.

The guilty plea was part of a plea deal, meaning Wilson will have to pay a $500 fine and spend four days in jail. He is also ordered to surrender his peace officer’s license.

The origin of these charges come from a dispute over hay bales.

Prosecutors say Wilson threatened to tow a man’s truck and have another person’s driver’s license revoked if they didn’t give three bales of hay to a woman.

The Burnet County District Attorney’s office says Wilson also admitted to lying to the media during interviews.