Former Austin officer charged with capital murder appearance rescheduled

AUSTIN (KXAN) — VonTrey Clark will be back in court July 27 to face the capital murder charges against him. Clark was expected to make a court appearance Wednesday morning, but it has been rescheduled.

The former Austin police officer is accused of killing his girlfriend Samantha Dean and her unborn baby. Clark is believed to be the father of the child.

This case first broke Feb. 4 2015, after Dean was found shot to death in her car in Bastrop. Made to appear like a drug deal gone bad, investigators say she was shot several times. An autopsy showed she was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

Clark is accused of conspiring with another man, Kevin Watson, who also faces capital murder charges. Watson has plead not guilty; he is being held at the Bastrop County Jail.

Investigators discovered Dean’s journal in her South Austin home during their search for clues leading to her killer. She wrote that she feared for her life and that Clark was “going to kill her.”

The last time Clark was in court was in Match. His attorney’s are trying to throw out the Grand Jury indictment. They are arguing parts of witness testimony wasn’t recorded.

Watson is expected back in court May 25 for his pre-trial hearing.