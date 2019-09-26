Former AFD investigator sentenced to a year in jail, $14K fine

Marcus Reed, 49, in court on August 20, 2019 towards the end of his trial. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017. (Ed Zavala / KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Austin Fire Department arson investigator will spend a year in jail and have to pay $14,000 in a case where he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

A jury was unable to reach a verdict on two counts of official oppression and two counts of sexual assault, resulting in a mistrial for those charges that will be retried May 4, 2020.

The jury found him guilty of aggravated perjury, which came with a $10,000 fine and 10 years probation, and one count of official oppression, which came with the year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

According to an affidavit, a woman came forward in 2017 and said Reed had sexually assaulted her in a parking lot while he was on duty. Austin police said hours later, Reed logged into APD’s secured reporting database and searched for her information. According to a release from the Travis County District Attorney’s office on Thursday, Reed sent her more than 30 texts, some of which were sexual. That action led to the official oppression charge.

He faced the aggravated perjury charge after he lied under oath about contacting the woman.

Reed also faces an aggravated perjury charge and indecency with a child charge in a separate case.