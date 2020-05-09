Former Abilene youth minister, one of US Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted, captured in Mexico

ZAPOPAN, Jalisco (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Abilene youth minister, one of U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted was arrested Friday afternoon in Mexico.

Jeffrey Winston Forrest, 47, was arrested in Mexico after his location was confirmed in the municipality of Zapopan.

According to Jalisco’s State Attorney General, Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez “The Subject was located in a drive-through store in Zapopan, Jalisco after his presence and identity were confirmed with the existing alert in the USA from some years ago.”



One of the identifying traits that led to his identification was a Star Wars tattoo.

Forrest is accused of child sex abuse in Abilene during the 1990s. While living in Abilene, he was employed at several different churches, including Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.

In 2015, charges were filed against Forrest when four victims came forward and accused him of sexually assaulting them. The victims stated Forrest repeatedly assaulted them from the ages of 8 to 15.

Forrest was recently feature on the Investigation Discovery channel.

The letter from Jalisco’s State Attorney General reads as follows (translated):

Jeffrey “N”, a former youth minister in Texas and who was in the US Marshals’ 15 most wanted was arrested Friday afternoon by members of the State Attorney’s Office, Zapopan Police Department, and the National Institute of Immigration (INM). The Subject was located in a drive-through store in Zapopan, Jalisco after his presence and identity were confirmed with the existing alert in the USA from some years ago. Jeffrey “N” was a youth minister in various churches and used his position to commit diverse counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was arrested in April for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, bail jumping, and failure to appear. The U.S. Marshals joined the manhunt for Forrest after he was charged with fleeing to avoid prosecution. According to the investigations in the USA, Jeffrey “N” had planned to hide in Mexico and having knowledge of software technology such as web pages he was able to deceive the authorities.

Once the corresponding legal proceedings are done in Mexico, Forrest will be extradited to the U.S. That’s expected to happen within 24 hours.

Journalist Héctor Xkamylla contributed to this article.