Ford unveils new Bronco, says website overwhelmed by ‘stampede of reservations’

The Ford Bronco is back – nearly 25 years after the beloved off-road vehicle was discontinued in 1996.

The 2021 Bronco will start at $29,995, and the lineup will include a two-door, four-door and smaller sport SUV model. This will be the first generation of Broncos to include a four-door model.

Ford started taking reservations for the new Bronco Monday evening, and the flood of customers caused havoc on the company’s website.

Ford responded on social media Tuesday morning after multiple complaints of the site being down:

“We were blown away by the stampede of reservations last night, but rest assured the site is fully up and running now.”

We were blown away by the stampede of reservations last night, but rest assured the site is fully up and running now. — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) July 14, 2020

“They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang – and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA,” said Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer.

The new Broncos are designed to be personalized with more than 200 “factory-backed accessories.”

“Seven unique Bronco series are offered, with matched color and trim combinations,” according to a Ford news release. “When combined with four content packages, numerous available options, 11 color choices and more than 200 dealer-installable accessories, personalizing an all-new Bronco SUV has never been easier.”

Since the last Bronco rolled off the assembly line in Michigan on June 12, 1996, the rugged, boxy vehicle has inspired a devoted following. See some of the models from the prior five generations: