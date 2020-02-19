Food park ravaged by explosion reopens with new name & extra eye on safety

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — After propane tank explosions in November, the food park on 801 Chestnut is open and owners are working to improve safety.

Allo Eatery is now called Red Bus Food Park, named for the 40-foot bus inside the park that has been converted into a heated and cooled dining area with a TV and WiFi.

Park owners say they will be throwing a Mardi Gras celebration as a grand opening next week, Feb. 24th – Feb. 29th.

Fire investigators determined a propane gas leak inside Rondooley’s Inc. food trailer came in contact with an unspecified ignition source, causing an first explosion.

Investigators then say a separate propane tank overheated and also exploded.

They did not suspect any criminal activity.

Owners of Red Bus believe human error may have caused November’s gas leak and are taking preventive measures as they move forward.

The owners say they’re working with a local company to install safety valves on all food trucks that would cut gas supply to the inside of the trucks after park hours.

