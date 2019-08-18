FM 2222 closed due to fatal crash at Mt. Bonnell Road, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to the scene of a fatal crash on FM 2222 at Mt. Bonnell Road.

Austin police responded to the 5600 block of Mt. Bonnell Rd. around 10:20 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS and STAR flight are responding to the scene. APD tweeted at 10:57 p.m. that one victim had been pronounced dead on the scene and that there were several more injuries.

FM 2222 is closed in both directions and drivers are advised to avoid the area. The scene is still active and will be shut down for a while.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.