Flyover connecting NB I-35, U.S. 183 closes, two new flyovers open

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For drivers heading northbound on Interstate 35 looking to exit onto northbound U.S. Highway 183, they will now have to take the Rundberg Lane exit (No. 241) to get there.

Sunday night the Texas Department of Transportation closed off Exit No. 240, or the northbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 flyover. The flyover is expected to be closed for four months as TxDOT crews demolish and reconstruct a section of the flyover.

“Anybody who has ever driven that flyover realizes it’s pretty steep, so if you have a larger vehicle it takes a little bit of effort to climb it, so we’re going to lessen that grade, we’re going to lengthen that flyover, that ramp that leads to it and make it easier for larger vehicles to that flyover,” said TxDOT spokesperson Diann Hodges.

Over the next couple of months, drivers heading northbound on I-35 trying to get to northbound 183 will have to take a detour. Drivers will exit at the Rundberg Lane exit to make a U-turn, then get onto the new southbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 flyover.

On Sunday at 11 p.m., TxDOT opened the new southbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 and southbound I-35 to southbound U.S. 183 flyovers.

TxDOT said this is a “significant milestone” in the project that’s expected to add three new flyovers total to the interchange.