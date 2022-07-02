AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said it was expecting a high-traffic weekend, according to officials.

While this was predicted to be a busy holiday weekend, airport officials said more people, in general, are traveling this summer.

Airlines like Delta and Lufthansa also warned passengers of possible delays and cancellations due to staffing or operational challenges.

To keep an eye on local delays, check out the flights arriving at AUS.

For delays and cancellations across the U.S., Flight Aware keeps real-time data, and their Misery Map is an interesting feature as well.