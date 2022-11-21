HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Flu season has come early in many parts of Central Texas, including Hays County.

“Usually we don’t see flu season peak till January or February. And we’ve already seen really high numbers right now,” said Hays County Epidemiologist Juli Barksdale.

Just three weeks ago, Barksdale noticed a dramatic increase in weekly cases. She said in mid-October facilities in the county were reporting about 100 cases per week. That went up 600%.

“It jumped up to about 700, and we’ve stayed at that high for the last few weeks,” Barksdale said.

