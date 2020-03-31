Florida sheriff asks for leads in missing persons cold case depicted in ‘Tiger King’

Credit: DailyBigCat YouTube Channel

TAMPA (WLNS) – A sheriff is asking for new leads in the case of missing Jack ‘Don’ Lewis, the ex-husband of Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

In a tweet from the personal Twitter account for Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, he identifies the popularity of the Netflix documentary and is asking for any leads on “Don” Lewis.



“Tiger King” provides its own take on the relationship between Baskin and Lewis, to which Baskin calls “lies” and “misinformation” in a blog post refuting the documentary.



Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary in Florida. She was married to multi-millionaire Don Lewis until he vanished Aug. 18, 1997.