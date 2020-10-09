Florida newlyweds die in plane crash during ‘adventure-filled honeymoon’ in Colorado

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A newlywed couple from Florida died while on a honeymoon in Colorado when their small plane crashed near Telluride, a popular resort town.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the victims have been identified as Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and his wife, Lindsey Vogelaar, 33. They were both from Port Orange, Florida.

Both worked in the airline industry and Sivyllis was a flight instructor and pilot for United Airlines. They had been married for just four days.

About 12:45 p.m. Monday, the couple departed Telluride Airport in a privately owned Beechcraft Bonanza. It crashed about 10-15 minutes later in Ingram Basin east of the town.

According to the sheriff’s office, the couple was heading back to Florida with a potential refueling stop in Oklahoma.

“The two had eloped to Telluride for a small wedding (held Oct. 1) and adventure-filled honeymoon that they were documenting online for their friends and families to follow,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear; the National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation.