Florida dad dons short shorts to convince his daughter not to wear them

(KXAN) — Some people believe the best way to teach is by example. For one dad in Florida, the example was about what not to do.

Jason Hilley took his message to a whole new level this week as he tried to convince his 14-year-old daughter not to wear short shorts, so he decided to put on a pair himself.

Hilley also asked her to join him to model each pair. The thinking is that neither would like the other’s choice of clothing and it ultimately worked.

“I understand it. I mean. I think the short shorts was a surprise. I didn’t really think that he would do that. I think that he got his point across and I understand it very well now,” said Hilley’s daughter Kendall.

Their video also went viral on social media gaining 30 million views in just a few days.