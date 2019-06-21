Float Fest 2019 officially canceled

GONZALES, Texas (KXAN) — The music festival Float Fest 2019 has officially been canceled, according to a recent statement by the festival.

In the statement, Float Fest says they are canceling the event due to “several recent roadblocks” out of their control. They said they have been working around the clock to prepare the festival site in Gonzales, Texas, but fear the grounds are not fully equipped to showcase the festival.

In May and June, Gonzales received a heavy amount of rainfall. According to the statement, although the grounds were cleared of debris, the rain created significant delays to construction.

All ticket holders will be refunded 100 percent for the cost of their tickets. Float Fest says no action is required on the part of the ticket holders, and a full refund will appear on the credit/debit card statements in 5-7 business days.