Five-star hotel still planned for downtown Austin Brick Oven site

(AUSTIN BUSINESS JOURNAL) — A five-star hotel is still in the works for a site in north downtown Austin adjacent to Waterloo Park and near Dell Seton Medical Center.

The site is currently home to a Brick Oven restaurant, at the corner of 12th and Red River streets. Alan Nalle, the owner of the property, is seeking a one-year extension of an already-approved site plan for a 33-story, five-star hotel, according to documents filed May 29 with the city of Austin Development Services Department. Construction delays caused the previous developer, Empyrean Development LLC, to back out of the deal, according to those documents.

The current site plan is scheduled to expire on June 30, 2020.

