AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Air Force jet carrying 40 tons of baby formula touched down in Indianapolis Sunday morning.

It is the first shipment in the Biden administration’s “Operation Fly Formula”.

For parents like Carly Campbell it is a welcome sign, but for now the shelves are still empty in some places.

“I would would be standing in the aisle with all these other mom’s and we were just standing there,” Campbell said. “All of us with this look on our face just staring at empty, empty racks.”

When the Campbells run out of formula they turn to friends and family who might have spotted some around Austin.

“We just have to reach out and try to get help wherever we could,” Campbell said.

But she has to be careful what she accepts. Some formula was recently recalled.

“I have to have people check the lot numbers,” Campbell said.

“Right now we are seeing the first shipments come over from Europe,” said Andrea Ippolito, founder of SimpliFed.

SimpliFed provides virtual baby feeding support to help parents navigate feeding concerns during this challenging time.

“Unfortunately the formula crisis is still underway,” said Ippolito.

According U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the first shipment of baby formula provides enough formula to take care of 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers.