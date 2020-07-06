Person dies after reportedly getting stuck in machinery in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Someone died after reportedly getting stuck in machinery in Elgin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATC EMS said the “industrial rescue” call came in at 10:30 a.m. and that it happened on the 15900 block of East U.S. Highway 290 westbound, which is near Abrahamson Road. At 11:01 a.m. ATC EMS tweeted that an adult had died at the scene.

It is not clear who died or what happened to lead to their death.

The Elgin Fire Department, Travis County ESD 12 and STAR Flight also responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.