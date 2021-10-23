First responders rescue 3 people who fell in trench at construction site in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — First responders were on the scene of a trench rescue Saturday afternoon near Creedmoor.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it was on the scene of the rescue just before 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of FM 1327.

First responders said a 911 caller said several people fell into a trench at a construction site and were unable to get out.

ATCEMS said three people were involved and two were rescued with non-life-threatening injuries. The third person was found unconscious and airlifted with critical injuries.

No other information was released.