First full-service hospital opens in Buda to serve growing community

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda is getting its first full-service hospital just three months after getting a medical center. Baylor, Scott & White will hold its grand opening Saturday.

“The great thing about this site is that we have 26 acres and more position to grow with the community and we’re excited to have that flexibility and potential,” Drew Bennett, the hospital’s director of operations said.

Hospital providers are targeting Buda for one big reason — the population continues to grow exponentially.

“A few years ago we really did not have a lot of opportunities when it came to medical services,” David Marino, the city’s communications director said.

In just nine years, the population of Buda has more than doubled. Going from 7,500 in 2010 to more than 16,000 as of the last Census. Baylor Scott & White officials said the new hospital will offer more than 15 specialties including primary care, an emergency room, general surgery, cardiology and orthopedics.

City officials said this will help those seeking medical attention in the area.

“Especially if you’re in pain or you’re not feeling well nobody wants to sit in traffic that long,” Marino said.

