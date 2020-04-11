First COVID-19 related death reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first death related to COVID-19 has been reported by the City of El Paso.

The El Paso Department of Public Health said the person was a man in his 80’s who had preexisting medical conditions. Health officials said the case is still under investigation.

Officials also reported new cases in El Paso surpassing more than 200 cases. Dr. Hector Ocaranza announced on Thursday that there have now been 225 cases reported in El Paso County.

City officials continued to stress that people remain in their houses as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also on Thursday, Mayor Dee Margo urged people not to celebrate in large groups during Easter and to continue practicing social distancing.

City leaders said people can still bike and exercise outside, but while maintaining a distance from others.

Mayor Dee Margo also urged people to wear a cloth face cover when people go out in public such as going to the grocery store.