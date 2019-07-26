First council vote on Austin land development pushed back

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin has a new timetable for its next attempt at land-use reform. City staff are now planning to publicly release a draft land development code and map on Oct. 4. Council is scheduled to potentially take an initial vote on the code in early December, according to an updated version of the city’s proposed timeline for land development code revisions.

That’s a little later than what had been previously planned in extensive land use discussions this spring, when Council members said they wanted a draft code and zoning map ready for action on first reading in October.

After the collapse of CodeNext in summer 2018, City Manager Spencer Cronk has led a new process for updating the city’s land development code, which determines what can be built where throughout Austin. There’s much hope that better land use practices could reduce traffic and slow the rise of housing costs — largely seen as Austin’s primary threats.

Read the full article on the Austin Business Journal