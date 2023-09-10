TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Even though it is not the Fourth of July or New Year’s, Travis County leaders said people were still using fireworks, and it was putting people and firefighters at risk.

On Friday, County Judge Andy Brown told KXAN he was temporarily banning the use of fireworks.

Brown said two homes in the county caught fire last week because of teenagers using fireworks.

“Fireworks in particular can be really dangerous, especially the kind that fly because they can land anywhere, and pretty much anywhere you land in Travis County right now, you could start a fire,” Brown said.

Violators could face a $1,000 fine and jail time.

To get a fireworks ban issued, Brown said he had to get permission from the state.