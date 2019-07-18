Firework starts fire at homeless couples tent in Austin, investigators looking for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department and arson investigators are looking for an unknown suspect that threw a lit firework from a moving vehicle — catching a homeless couple’s tent on fire.

The person threw the firework from the off-ramp at North I-35 near Airport Boulevard Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. The firework landed on the pavement, lighting grass and the tent on fire, according to AFD.

The Austin Fire Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle or person connected to this incident. Call Crimestoppers or AFD’s Arson office (512) 974-0240 with any information.

Photo from fire at IH 35 and Airport Boulevard (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

NOTE: The silver pickup in the photo is not associated with this incident.