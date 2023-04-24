FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Two persons of interest were identified after two separate fires were set in a barracks laundry room at Fort Hood early Saturday, the U.S. Army said in a news release.

At approximately 1 a.m., the Fort Hood Fire Department responded to the scene in response to a fire alarm, the release said.

The fire department was able to force entry into the barracks laundry room, where two separate fires were found in a washer and dryer, the release said. Firefighters were able to extinguish both fires, and minimal structural damage was reported.

All occupants of the barracks safely evacuated, the release said.

According to the release, officials believe the fires were started intentionally.

During a walkthrough of the building later on, military police officers were informed building walls and windows were vandalized, and the paint “appeared to be fresh,” the release said.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident as a suspected arson, the release said. CID Special Agents also conducted several investigative actions, including a crime scene examination, evidence collection and conducting multiple witness interviews.

Two people who recently arrived at Fort Hood were identified as persons of interest, the release said. There was no current threat to soldiers in the barracks or the local community.

The incident remained under investigation Monday.