Firefighters union calls for changes to how AFD handles harassment complaints

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Public Safety Commission and Firefighters Union are calling on the Austin Fire Department to make changes to the way complaints of harassment within AFD are handled.

“Just like we need to be held to a higher standard as firefighters, the fire chief needs to be held to a higher standard, too,” said Austin Fire Association President Bob Nicks.

Nicks joined AFD Captain Christine Jones at Monday’s Public Safety Commission meeting, as she explained to commissioners why she feels AFD leaders failed her, when she reported harassing, sexist comments by a fellow captain.

“Saying that I should be doing the cleaning because the women are supposed to do the cleaning,” Jones said, later saying, “Telling the other guys that were still in the room at the time that the next day, I was going to be teaching them all a class between two very degrading words that are used towards women.”

Jones told commissioners AFD Chief Joel Baker only made the other captain take one day off the job.

“He said it was not harrassment; It was not a hostile work environment, and characterized it as horseplay among coworkers,” Jones said.

In a statement, Baker said, “I stand by my disciplinary decision with regards to the incident involving Captains Jones and Scarcliff. However, I regret the use of the word, ‘horseplay’, and apologized to Captain Jones shortly after it was brought to my attention that she took issue with it.”

“There’s a lot of pretext to different sorts of harassment and discrimination, and the people that are targets of those understand those very well, but sometimes, the people sitting in judgement don’t,” Nicks said.

After hearing the fire captain’s story, Public Safety Commissioners voted to recommend that city council consider a few changes with the process once a complaint is filed within the fire department. They recommend that anyone who files a complaint have a union representative with him or her during hearings. They also recommend that a supervisor of the same sex or race as the complainant be present in all hearings. Commissioners also recommend that the person reporting harassment be able to give a verbal statement in front of AFD’s executive staff, rather than just a written one.

“We have a provision that says the perpetrator does need to address the chain of command, because we think it’s important to be able to address your story firsthand,” Nicks said. “It’s just as important for a target of harassment.”

Nicks says the union has been asking AFD to make those changes for a while.

AFD was already working on updating its policy. Baker told KXAN in a statement:

“We are currently editing our existing Harassment Policy (harassment includes hazing, bullying, and sexual harassment) to include the City language used by all three public safety departments. The revisions include:

Our new practice of having a third party investigate all sexual harassment cases (process managed by City HR); and

Employees can report harassment to entities outside their chain of command:

AFD HR

City of Austin HR

The Integrity Unit at the City Auditor’s Office, or

AFD’s internal anonymous reporting system.

The revised policy needs to be reviewed by the workforce, City Legal, and City HR before it can be adopted. The last update to the policy took place in July 2018. And we have zero tolerance when it comes to retaliation against those who report harassment.

AFD also plans to provide additional training to its firefighters in 2020.

A date has not yet been set for when the Public Safety Commission’s additional recommendations will make it onto the council’s agenda.