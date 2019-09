AUSTIN (KXAN) — A northwest Austin resident called 9-1-1 Wednesday after they said they heard strange noises coming from a storm drain on Jollyville Road for two days in a row.

When Austin firefighters arrived at the drain, they discovered five abandoned little kittens inside.

After getting them out of the drain fire crews used their hose to build a small corral to keep the little ones safe.

"Paws" well that ends well for these five fuzzy felines after the B-shift crew from Engine 28 rescued them from a storm drain yesterday: https://t.co/OZhGzUMljg #newusefor5inchhose 📹 Division Chief Palmer Buck, Austin Fire Dept. pic.twitter.com/TW7OAHEyYa — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) September 12, 2019

AFD says animal control picked up the tiny felines and they say they’re doing well.