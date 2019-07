WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are battling a house fire Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood north of Leander, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a home in the 700 block of Kingfisher Lane. Residents of the home have been evacuated.

Roads in the area have been closed due to the presence of the fire engines.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information as it becomes available