MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County firefighters are on the scene of a 3-acre brush fire in Manor Sunday afternoon.

The fire is in the 21000 block of Union Lee Church Road and involves several large trash piles that are on fire, according to Travis County Emergency Services District 12.

Austin firefighters are also assisting at the scene. The fire doesn’t appear to be threatening any structures at this time.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.