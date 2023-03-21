AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews put out a fire at a vacant building on Congress Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets early Tuesday morning.

AFD told KXAN that crews were called out around 11:40 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported seeing smoke.

AFD says a responding fire crew saw fire in the second floor window of the building at 903 Congress. That’s when more crews were called.

According to AFD, the fire did not spread beyond the vacant structure and there was no one inside at the time of the fire. No one was hurt in the fire.

AFD posted on social media at 1 a.m. that crews were working outside the building because of structural conditions. AFD says crews were putting out hotspots and you could no longer see flames from the outside of the building.