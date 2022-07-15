No people were hurt in a house fire on North Creek Drive in north Austin. (KXAN: Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews said a fire burned two homes Friday morning in north Austin. One of the homes is likely a total loss, according to the fire department.

AFD said one house was fully on fire when crews arrived, and the fire did spread to the outside of a second house, according to a social media post.

AFD said two people were inside the first home. They got out through a back window. AFD said a dog inside the home is believed to have died.

According to Austin Fire, one of the homeowners discovered the fire when she smelled smoke. AFD is working to determine if the home had a working smoke detector.

One person was inside the second home that burned. AFD said that home had fire damage to the outside and attic and can be reoccupied once its repaired.

All three people were not hurt but now have to find another place to stay.

The fire was reported by multiple 911 callers at 2 a.m. Friday in the 9500 block of North Creek Drive, which is just north of West Rundberg Lane between North Lamar Boulevard and Interstate 35.