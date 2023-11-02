AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Fire Department said a fire burned a home in southeast Austin early Thursday morning. The home is a total loss, AFD said.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Bucks Run near East William Cannon Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road around 2:25 a.m., AFD said. Neighbors were the ones that notified 911.

AFD said the home’s owner and his dog were the only ones there at the time of the fire and were outside when crews arrived.

According to AFD, crews had to help the owner and his dog get from the backyard to the front yard because the two were surrounded by fire.

The homeowner went to the hospital but is expected to be okay, AFD said.

AFD does not currently know where the fire started or what started it.

The fire was knocked down at 2:45 a.m., according to AFD.

Fire burns home in southeast Austin. (KXAN: Todd Bailey)

AFD said both homes on the north and south side were evacuated but residents were allowed back in. Fire spread to the exterior of the home on the north side but was quickly put out, according to AFD.