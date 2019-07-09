1 woman displaced, 6 pets killed in south Austin fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An early morning house fire killed six pets Tuesday in south Austin while the homeowner was at work. The Austin Fire Department says firefighters made an aggressive attack because they assumed the homeowner was inside.

Part of the reason crews thought someone was inside is there was a car in the driveway. A neighbor was able to get in touch with the homeowner and tell authorities that she was safe and at work.

The fire was reported at 2:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Delcrest Avenue, near South Lamar Boulevard and Oltorf Street. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down by 2:40 a.m.

AFD said six pets including two dogs, three cats and one bird all perished in the fire. A seventh animal — a cat — is missing and also presumed to have been killed.

There’s no word yet on a cause or the amount of damage done to the home.

Firefighters expect to remain on scene throughout the morning to put out hotspots and investigate.

This is a breaking news update. Tune in to KXAN News Today from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. for live updates from the scene.