AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a north Austin shopping center early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the Payton Gin Center just before 1 a.m. The center is located across from Juan Navarro High School.

AFD says the fire was outside of the complex but did go into the attic before crews got it under control.

A witness said a person was on fire and ran away before AFD arrived. That person has not been found.