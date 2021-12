AFD said a fire in central Austin was contained to just one room Saturday night and no on was injured. (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department was able to put out a fire before it got worse Saturday night at a home in central Austin.

Working fire 1104 Lorraine has been extinguished. Fire confined to one upstairs room. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/NS2tExMZ9K — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 26, 2021

AFD tweeted it responded to the blaze at 1104 Lorrain St. near West 12th Street around 9:30 p.m. Photos taken by AFD showed a fiery glow in one of the rooms on the second floor, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to just that room.

AFDF said no one was injured in the fire.