Fine-free: Austin City Council vote could drop overdue library fees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No more overdue fees for library checkouts could soon become a reality for adults who visit Austin public libraries if the Austin City Council approves to drop the fees Thursday.

Many libraries across the country, and in Central Texas, have already done away with late fees. In Austin, late fees already do not apply to checkouts on children’s materials but remain for other items. Library leaders said, if approved, this would be an equitable move that would remove a financial barrier.

“Those who can least afford it, are the ones that have to be able to use our services. All of our services are free and this would help them get a leg up or stay up,” Roosevelt Weeks, the director of the Austin Public Libraries.

That barrier Weeks said can sometimes discourage people from accessing books, public programs they offer, and the internet. It’s something Frank Montefusco understands firsthand. Montefusco has been experiencing homelessness for nearly nine years and he said the library provides him a connection to the world.

“It’s so important to have a place to come to get on the computer, do your emails, he said. “It’s imperative that the library gives us the ability to get into our accounts and check everything out.”

Weeks said if the change is approved by council this will not impact their ability to do things like get new books, materials and laptops. That’s because overdue book fines currently don’t go directly back to the library. Instead, that money goes to the city’s general fund which is used to help all city departments including the library.

Research shows overdue fines are not as effective in encouraging returns, and recent data shows those who have stopped charging late fines have noticed a spike in the number of books returned. They said this will help them from having to buy replacements for those books.

“It’s a huge deal, we have quite a few people who can’t afford to buy these fines,” said Weeks. “If you get the option to pay a light bill or buy food for your children, they’re going to choose to do that and what we don’t want is for those individuals to stop using our library service.”

Even if the city council approves to get rid of the overdue fees, visitors will remain responsible for those books or items checked out. That means they will have to pay for them if lost.